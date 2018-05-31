Ferdinand Piech's Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has "Impossible" CCX Orange Brake Calipers

A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Gulf Blue (gulfblau; non-metallic UNI; 328) 991 GT2 RS has been seen in Vienna, Austria recently by local reader @supercarslovakia. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Very tasteful CXX touches on this one as well, such as the Gulf Orange side decals with Porsche script, rear model designation, and Porsche script on the wing. Eagle eyed readers will also note another very rare touch on this particular car. Many thanks to Richard for the exclusive photos of this very special GT2 RS. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

