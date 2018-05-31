Ferdinand Piech's Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has "Impossible" CCX Orange Brake Calipers

Well, if you zoom in on the stopping hardware of the Zuffenhausen machine we have here, you'll notice that the brake calipers come finished in orange.
Sure, the CCX options allow one to play with the various bits and piece of the Neunelfer, which is how this Gulf Blue machine got its Lava Orange side strips, "Porsche" side script and "Porsche" rear wing decal, for instance.
However, the secret of those calipers has to do with the owner of the car. Calipers aside, if we also factor in the blue aura of the machine and the Vienna, Austria garage where this has been spotted, we reach the conclusion that we're probably looking at Ferdinand Piech's GT2 RS.
The grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche used to be the was chairman of the VW board before his less than ideal departure earlier this decade, but we can't expect the aficionado to completely sever his ties to the realm, can we?
We'll remind you this is far from the first time when we get to show you one of his cars, with past examples involving a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and a Bugatti Chiron.
Returning to the 700 horsepower beast we have here, we'll also mention other optional delights found on the car, such as the Weissach Package and the magnesium wheels, with the latter featuring a satin black finish.
A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Gulf Blue (gulfblau; non-metallic UNI; 328) 991 GT2 RS has been seen in Vienna, Austria recently by local reader @supercarslovakia. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Very tasteful CXX touches on this one as well, such as the Gulf Orange side decals with Porsche script, rear model designation, and Porsche script on the wing. Eagle eyed readers will also note another very rare touch on this particular car. Many thanks to Richard for the exclusive photos of this very special GT2 RS. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS