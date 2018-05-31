autoevolution
 

Ferdinand Piech's Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has "Impossible" CCX Orange Brake Calipers

Configuring a Porsche 911 is the kind of experience any aficionado should try on a regular basis. For one thing, there are over twenty derivatives to choose from and if, for instance, we zoom in on the GT2 RS range-topper, we notice that the Rennsport Neunelfer offers almost endless personalization options.
For one thing, one of the areas of the $300,000 supercar that owners can't visually touch involves the brake calipers. The 2RS comes with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies as standard, so the traditional banana-colored calipers are mandatory.

Well, if you zoom in on the stopping hardware of the Zuffenhausen machine we have here, you'll notice that the brake calipers come finished in orange.

Sure, the CCX options allow one to play with the various bits and piece of the Neunelfer, which is how this Gulf Blue machine got its Lava Orange side strips, "Porsche" side script and "Porsche" rear wing decal, for instance.

However, the secret of those calipers has to do with the owner of the car. Calipers aside, if we also factor in the blue aura of the machine and the Vienna, Austria garage where this has been spotted, we reach the conclusion that we're probably looking at Ferdinand Piech's GT2 RS.

The grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche used to be the was chairman of the VW board before his less than ideal departure earlier this decade, but we can't expect the aficionado to completely sever his ties to the realm, can we?

We'll remind you this is far from the first time when we get to show you one of his cars, with past examples involving a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and a Bugatti Chiron.

Returning to the 700 horsepower beast we have here, we'll also mention other optional delights found on the car, such as the Weissach Package and the magnesium wheels, with the latter featuring a satin black finish.


 

