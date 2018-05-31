Hotel Valet Sticks Porsche Carrera Under Subaru SUV with Pinpoint Accuracy

Parking valet is one of those jobs that anyone can get. All you have to do is look decent and have a driver’s license. In return, you get a miserable salary, nice tips and the chance to drive expensive cars you don’t own for several feet.

"A full investigation is being conducted by hotel management over the next few days." As with all other employees out there, parking valets sometimes screw up. And when they do, their screwups not only make it in the manager’s office, but also make headlines all over the world. And the latest parking valet mishap comes from Australia and Sydney’s Hyatt Regency hotel.On Thursday, one of the hotel’s employees was trying to move a Porsche Carrera out of the way when, out of a sudden, instead of going backward, the car moved forward and slid under a Subaru. And by slid under we really mean it got jammed in there pretty good.Most likely, the valet mistook drive for reverse, but it’s still difficult to comprehend why, when he saw the car moving forward, he continued to press the accelerator pedal.The result, seen in the photos above, is a Porsche that made its way all the way to the front wheels of the SUV. The pair then came to rest into the side of a Kia sedan. The Porsche and Subaru became so welded together that emergency workers had to cut the valet out of the Porsche.According to Hyatt Regency's director of sales Matthew Talbot, cited by the Sydney Morning Herald , the valet escaped without injury. He will probably have to pay for his expensive mistake, as not only the two cars were damaged, but the Porsche had to be chopped to save him."Hyatt Regency Sydney places the utmost importance on the safety of our staff and guests," a hotel spokeswoman said in a statement cited by the source."A full investigation is being conducted by hotel management over the next few days."