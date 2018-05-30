Brewster Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS Sports Camouflage Look in The Netherlands

A brand new PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 991 GT2 RS has been delivered in Enter, Netherlands recently. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin platinum, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. I have not seen many examples with the magnesium wheel finish in satin platinum, and I am a fan. Brewster Green also wonderfully complements the carbon elements of this car. Many thanks to @ndbphotography for the exclusive photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 16, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT