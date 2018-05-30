Brewster Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS Sports Camouflage Look in The Netherlands

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a performance canvas and we like to keep an eye out for configurations that stand out. Well, the spec that currently sits before you is the discrete kind, with this mixing Brewster Green and the Weissach Package.
The appearance of the said Paint to Sample shade seems to suit the dark finish of the Weissach bits (these bring carbon to the table, remember?), while the Satin Platinum finish of the magnesium wheels also falls in line with the two. Oh, and let's not forget the black inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.
And while the images of the car don't allow us to zoom in on the cabin, we notice the full bucket seats adorning the interior.
As the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this Neunelfer to our attention mentions, the rear-engined delight was recently delivered in Enter, Netherlands.
Speaking of the magnesium wheels for the 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you that Porsche is currently only shipping White Gold Metallic units. That's because the suprising demand for these goodies has lead to a supply bottleneck, with the German automotive producer explaining this to its dealers in a letter.
Of course, Zuffenhausen can't stop deliveries altogether. So if you had ordered a 2RS with magnesium wheels in some of the other finishes (the list includes (Satin Platinum, Satin/Gloss Black and Satin Silver), you'll receive your machine with the equivalent finish, but on the standard aluminum wheels.
And once the production matter is overcome, Porsche will fulfill the orders, which means that the Rennsport Neunelfer owners will get to keep the "normal" wheels.
P.S.: While the Weissach Package and the magnesium wheels were offered together when the 991.2 GT2 RS debuted, the introduction of the 2019 GT3 RS saw the two arriving as separate options, with this policy now also involving the twin-turbo model.
A brand new PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 991 GT2 RS has been delivered in Enter, Netherlands recently. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin platinum, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. I have not seen many examples with the magnesium wheel finish in satin platinum, and I am a fan. Brewster Green also wonderfully complements the carbon elements of this car. Many thanks to @ndbphotography for the exclusive photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS