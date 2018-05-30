autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases 911 GT2 RS in Extreme Nurburgring Test

By now, we've seen the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in all sorts of Nurburgring scenarios, from random track blitzing to a crash. However, we can't say the same about the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The newer status of the latter means that we've barely managed to see a customer car in the Porsche network, but deliveries have yet to kick off.
Well, we are now here to change that and we've brought along a Ring adventure that involves both Rennsport Neunelfers mentioned above.

To be more precise, this is an Auto Bild test, one that saw the 3RS chasing the 2RS on the Nurburgring. Note that the GP configuration, not the Nordschleife, was the one that hosted the stint.

We'll remind you that the 700 hp twin-turbo model still holds the Nordschleife production car lap record, thanks to a chronograph number of 6:47. As for the 520 hp naturally aspirated toy, this swept aficionados off their feet with a 6:56 stopwatch number.

The 911 GT3 RS was used as the camera car for the piece of footage documenting the adventure, which means you can get a good taste of its might. After all, this is the purest model of the Neunelfer family, which holds over twenty derivatives of the rear-engined animal.

We'll remind you that the GT3 RS also influenced the 911 GT2 RS - we're referring to the Weissach Package and the magnesium wheels here. The two were offered together on the 2RS, but debuted as separate options for the 3RS. And Porsche also made it clear that those ordering the twin-turbo 911 will get to use the same scheme.

The pricing of the two has remained unchanged, though, as you can grab the W Pack for $18,000, while the magnesium wheels will set you back $13,000. And while we're talking about the uber-light shoes, we'll remind you that these are currently affected by a production bottleneck.

