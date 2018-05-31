Proton Takes Out Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Brutal Malaysian Highway Crash

While many accidents involving go-fast machines see those behind the wheel of velocity tools abusing the throttle, this isn't the case with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS crash we're here to show you.

The crash, which took place in Malaysia, saw a Proton... failing to cut off the 500 hp Porsche, while the latter was minding its own on the highway.



Due to the violent steering input, the Proton slid right into the Porsche, with both cars being sent into the metallic protection element on the side of the road.



Alas, it seems that the driver of the



If you're experiencing deja vu after checking out this accident, it might be because we've



For starters, the said accident took place in Singapore, so it was in the same part of the world as the unfortunate stunt that brought us here today. More importantly, it also involved a supercar and the kind of setup one usually finds in video games. After all, such a conclusion only comes normally when one notices a Lamborghini Aventador resting on its roof in what appears to be a residential area.



And the Raging Bull wasn't alone, with a Mini Cooper and a Toyota Estima having also been involved in the crash. And the three people who were involved in the accident were reportedly treated for minor injuries, which might also be the case with the crash awaiting you below.



