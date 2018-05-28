autoevolution
 

Citroen DS3 Racing Has Terrifying Nurburgring Crash in Dust Storm Mayhem

Ask Nurburgring aficionados to name the most dangerous corner of the track and many of them will mention the Schewednkreuz name. This is the kind of corner that can easily catch novices out and had led to plenty of crashes over the years, with the most recent one involving a Citroen DS3 Racing.
Sx, as some like the call the bend, follows a generous straight line and is hidden by a crest, so many drivers who aren't aware of the Ring's layout get surprised by it. And with their machines generally entering the turn at generous speed, things can easily go south.

Alas, many of the drivers who crash at Schwedenkreuz are not just unaware of the Nordschleife's layout, but also fail to follow a few basic performance driving guidelines. To be more precise, these aficionados tend to panic and suddenly take their feet of the gas when noticing the said downhill bend. This, of course, leads to lift-off oversteer, with the DS3 R whose crash we're here to discuss being a victim of such behavior behind the wheel.

In fact, we can see the back end of the hot hatch coming around violently as the driver lifts off while entering the bend, with the car pulling a 180-degree spin and ending up on the inside of the track.

The return to the asphalt was even more violent, with the spicy compact eventually ending up going into the guardrail on the other side nose-first.

Fortunately, the impact wasn't all that serious, with all the spinning scrubbing off some of the 202 hp machine's velocity - as other accidents show, things could've been much worse.

Nevertheless, the driver clearly panicked after the impact, with the man failing to drive the Citroen away from the dangerous area.

It's worth noting that the said spin caused a bit of a dust storm, but, fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the shenanigan. And when it comes to Sx, this shouldn't be taken lightly.

