Citroen DS3 Racing Has Terrifying Nurburgring Crash in Dust Storm Mayhem

Ask Nurburgring aficionados to name the most dangerous corner of the track and many of them will mention the Schewednkreuz name. This is the kind of corner that can easily catch novices out and had led to plenty of crashes over the years, with the most recent one involving a Citroen DS3 Racing.

Alas, many of the drivers who crash at Schwedenkreuz are not just unaware of the Nordschleife's layout, but also fail to follow a few basic performance driving guidelines. To be more precise, these aficionados tend to panic and suddenly take their feet of the gas when noticing the said downhill bend. This, of course, leads to lift-off oversteer, with the



In fact, we can see the back end of the hot hatch coming around violently as the driver lifts off while entering the bend, with the car pulling a 180-degree spin and ending up on the inside of the track.



The return to the asphalt was even more violent, with the spicy compact eventually ending up going into the guardrail on the other side nose-first.



Fortunately, the impact wasn't all that serious, with all the spinning scrubbing off some of the 202 hp machine's velocity - as other accidents show, things could've been



Nevertheless, the driver clearly panicked after the impact, with the man failing to drive the Citroen away from the dangerous area.



It's worth noting that the said spin caused a bit of a dust storm, but, fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the shenanigan. And when it comes to Sx, this shouldn't be taken lightly.



