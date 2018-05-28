BMW 3 Series Has Close Shave Nurburgring Crash, Driver Puts Up a Fight

Some Nurburgring crashes are more serious than others and the one we're here to showcase certainly belongs to the ridiculous accidents category. The ka-bang involves a senior BMW 3 Series and could've easily been avoided.

The Bavarian machine in question is an E36 incarnation of the 3er, with this coming in compact form. Speaking of which, the short-tail version of the 3 Series is one of the least loved versions, with ownership sometimes considered a fetish by those outside the community.Returning to the crash, we can see the vehicle attacking a bend at moderate speed and, just as the car seems to complete the task, the back end starts to come loose.The oversteer appears to happen progressively, but while the driver did countersteer swiftly, it seems he also stepped on the brakes at the same time. Of course, this only amplified the slide, sending the BMW fully sideways.And with the typical microscopic error marging of the Green Hell , it didn't take long before the 3 Series kissed the guardrail. In fact, a better description of the encounter between the car and the metallic protection element on the side of the track would be the one we used in the title above, since the machine barely touched the barrier.As for what caused the rather surprising slide, it looks like the track was damp, so perhaps the tires of the E36 weren't in good condition. For one thing, the capricious Nordschleife weather is one of the greatest threats that await drivers who are willing to engage in Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures. For instance, one can encounter all sorts of conditions during a single lap of the 20.8 km (12.9 mi) circuit.Fortunately, the driver seems to keep his cool, as he quickly takes the vehicle out of the danger zone, so no other vehicles were threatened by the BMW 's unlucky moment.