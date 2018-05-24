2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Attacks Nurburgring, Does 7:20 BTG Lap

Mention the name of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and aficionados will instantly think of the 6:47 Nurburgring number of the beast. After all, the Zuffenhausen machine still holds the production car record for the infamous German track. But what about the kind of stull that happens when you're lapping the Ring in real life?

Oh, and there's one more thing that needs to be mentioned when talking about this form of flying on the Nurburgring. We're referring to the fact that Touristenfahrten configuration (friends know it as BTG or Bridge to Gantry) misses the main straight.



Regardless, the lap you're about to witness saw the Porscha going from Bridge to Gantry in 7:20.



Returning to the Nurburgring record we mentioned in the intro, it's amazing how the accolade, which was grabbed thanks to a lap delivered last year, still stands.



After all, there's more than one machine that could (and might just) grab the title. And the first name that comes to mind is that of the



Then there's the Koenigsegg Regera. You see, the Swedes aimed to bring the Nordschleife record to Angelholm back in 2016 and had reportedly managed to dethrone the 918 Spyder (the record sat at 6:57 back then), but, before announcing the feat, the 1,360 hp One:1 ABS failure and updated its systems following the accident.



And while the K people promised they would return to the Ring, here we are in 2018 with no such feat. Who knows? Perhaps the 1,500 hp Regera hybrid will serve the purpose or maybe the carmaker will allow the successor of the Agera RS, which lands next year, to be cast in the role of a Ring tamer.



