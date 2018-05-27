autoevolution
 

BMW E46 330Ci Clubsport Has Nurburgring Crash while Chasing Porsche 911 GT3 RS

How did you spend your Saturday? Some aficionados were fortunate enough to take their machines out on the Nurburgring yesterday for what should've been an awesome adventure. However, not all of them managed to get from Bridge to Gantry in one piece, with the E46 BMW 330Ci Clubsport we're here to show you being an example as good as any.
The Bavarian machine seems to have been in good company, chasing a 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS when its driver lost control.

Using the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Bimmer's rear end coming loose as the machine enters a bend. In theory, the handling aids involved in the Clubsport treatment should've helped the driver bring things back in line, but this wasn't the case.

The one behind the wheel tried to put up a fight, but the coupe ended up sliding from one side to another until it inevitably spun - this was the kind of struggle that deserves the "agony" label and we can imagine things happening in slow-motion for the driver.

Once the driver noticed there was no chance of regaining control, he stepped on the brakes. Alas, it was too late to bring the car to a halt before meeting the guardrail, so the 3er ended up kissing the metallic protection element on the side of the track with one of its rear corners.

Fortunately, the damage doesn't seem to be all that serious. Nevertheless, we can see thick white smoke coming out of the exhaust as the driver pulls away from the scene of the accident - the man did the right thing, taking the car out of the danger zone.

The said smoke could be a sign of coolant leak and here's to hoping the BMW didn't end up spilling the fluid on the track, as this is one of the major accident causes at the Ring.

