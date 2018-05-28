Ford Focus Nurburgring Crash is a Quick Performance Driving Lesson

We always keep an eye out for Nurburgring accidents, since these crashes can serve as driving lessons for all those who wish to get behind the wheel. So whether you wish to blitz the circuit or simply find yourself in a risky situation while on the road, these lessons might prove extremely valuable. This is why we decided to skip the usual Ring mantra, which involves performance vehicles and bring you the crash a Ford Focus.

The Blue Oval machine can been seen entering a corner at reasonable speed and yet the tail of the car steps out rather violently. We expect this to be the result of lift-off oversteer, a phenomenon that occurs when the one behind the wheel suddenly takes the foot off the gas while tackling a corner.The said maneuver means the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the front axle, with the lighter rear end coming loose.Another typical reaction for untrained drivers is to hit the brakes after noticing the sideways tendency of the car. And this only makes things worse, amplifying the slide.We're not sure whether this was the case with the gearhead behind the wheel of this hatchback, but we can tell you that the driver's countersteer reactions were slow. This lead to an overcorrection , so the compact went sliding the other way.At that point, an accident was simply impossible to avoid, so it was okay for the one behind the wheel to step on the brakes in an effort to kill some of the vehicle's momentum.Given the uber-small error margins of the Nurburgring, the Ford ended up hitting the guardrail soon. Fortunately, the impact wasn't too serious, even though the servicing bill might be hefty.Nevertheless, the driver did the right thing after the impact - the man paid close attention to the Ring traffic and drove the vehicle away when the first gap showed up, thus avoiding another potential crash