BMW M5 Crashes into M135i while Attempting a Burnout at British Car Meet

It's no secret that attending a car meet can easily lead to trouble, since all the showing off that takes place during these events, mixed with the rather tight spaces that usually host them, has serious chances of resulting in accidents. And a recent example of this comes from the UK, where the driver of a BMW M5 got in trouble.

Since the M5 driver was busy bringing the posterior of the super-sedan back in line, he ended up having too little time to brake in order to avoid hitting the M135i - this seemed more of an attention deficit than anything else.



The ridiculous situation led to the M5 hitting the M135i. Fortunately, the elastic properties of the bumpers seemed to have helped quite a lot. As such, the damage was minor, at least as far as the hot hatch is concerned (we can only see the M135i's post-crash state in the video, but not that of the M5).Experiencing deja vu? Here's why

Those of you tuned into our hooning tales might find the surroundings of the two BMWs familiar. And that's because the crash took place during a Birmingham meet we also discussed yesterday.



That's when we



