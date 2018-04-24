Fast & Furious Animated Series Coming To Netflix In 2019

autoevolution
 

When Neal H. Moritz decided to be the producer of The Fast and the Furious, little did he know that the $38 million budget would turn into a box office hit that grossed $207.3 million. However, the biggest commercial success of the franchise is Furious 7, which took in a mind-boggling $1.5 billion from ticket sales.
Two more movies and a spin-off are in the works, but that’s not all the Fast & Furious universe has in the pipeline. Enter Netflix, the entertainment giant that revolutionized how we consume video. It should be mentioned that Google-owned YouTube predates Netflix’s streaming service by two years.

From a release titled “Fast & Furious Races Onto Netflix As Part Of Expanded Relationship with Dreamworks Animation Television,” vice-president of Kids an Family (yes, that’s actually a job title) Melissa Cobb confirmed that the animated series is part of a “multi-year deal for original animated kids and family programming.” A kids show? Wait, what?

“The Fast & Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages,” said Cobb, “and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films.” Netflix is keeping quiet on the exact date of release, but what we do know is the year the first episode will air: 2019.

So, who’ll be the star of the show? “Teenager Tony Toretto,” also known as the cousin of Dominic Toretto (played in the movies by Vin Diesel). And the synopsis? Cousin Tony and his buddies are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate a racing league that serves as a front for a crime organization.

Executive produced by Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland, the one and only Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan are also listed as executive producers of the animated series. On that note, what do you think about the teaser?
