Tokyo Drift-Used 1967 Mustang Fastback to Be Sold at Spring Carlisle

The car, named 1967 model-year in the movie, is actually a 1968 Mustang, as were all the six cars tweaked for the Hollywood production. All the vehicles have been heavily modified to be able to cope with the twist and turns of mountain drift-racing, including with the transplant of a Nissan Skyline GT-R engine into the Mustang body.The initial announcement made by Carlisle does not specify what unit its Mustang hides under the hood. Aside for the GT-R engine, two of the cars used in the movie were equipped with a Ford 430-inch Windsor motor. The plot of the movie however revolves around a Nissan-powered Mustang.Only one of the six Mustangs used in the production of Tokyo Drift were damaged irreparably during shooting. Five have been sold over the years for prices as low as $14,000. Currently, one is supposedly registered in Norway and another resides at a museum.What is know about the car being sold in April is the fact that it belonged initially to the Tasca Ford dealership. It was purchased and registered to Universal Studios and turned into a drift car. The current owner bought the car from Universal after shooting ended and gave it a restoration in 2011.“We are thrilled to be presenting a 1967 Ford Mustang from the Fast and the Furious franchise and we invite car lovers, movie buffs and spectators to enjoy the fun and possibly make this car yours,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations at Carlisle, promising to provide further details about the car soon.