autoevolution
 

Tokyo Drift-Used 1967 Mustang Fastback to Be Sold at Spring Carlisle

2 Feb 2018, 9:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One of the six 1967 Ford Mustang fastbacks used in The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift movie will be sold by Carlisle Auctions at its spring event in April. According to the organizer of the event, the car being sold was screen used during the filming of the third movie of the Fast and Furious franchise.
5 photos
Tokyo Drift 1967 Ford Mustang FastbackTokyo Drift 1967 Ford Mustang FastbackTokyo Drift 1967 Ford Mustang FastbackTokyo Drift 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback
The car, named 1967 model-year in the movie, is actually a 1968 Mustang, as were all the six cars tweaked for the Hollywood production. All the vehicles have been heavily modified to be able to cope with the twist and turns of mountain drift-racing, including with the transplant of a Nissan Skyline GT-R engine into the Mustang body.

The initial announcement made by Carlisle does not specify what unit its Mustang hides under the hood. Aside for the GT-R engine, two of the cars used in the movie were equipped with a Ford 430-inch Windsor motor. The plot of the movie however revolves around a Nissan-powered Mustang.

Only one of the six Mustangs used in the production of Tokyo Drift were damaged irreparably during shooting. Five have been sold over the years for prices as low as $14,000. Currently, one is supposedly registered in Norway and another resides at a museum.

What is know about the car being sold in April is the fact that it belonged initially to the Tasca Ford dealership. It was purchased and registered to Universal Studios and turned into a drift car. The current owner bought the car from Universal after shooting ended and gave it a restoration in 2011.

“We are thrilled to be presenting a 1967 Ford Mustang from the Fast and the Furious franchise and we invite car lovers, movie buffs and spectators to enjoy the fun and possibly make this car yours,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations at Carlisle, promising to provide further details about the car soon.
Ford Mustang Fastback fast and furious Tokyo Drift auction Universal Studios
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
FORD models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Edge STFORD Edge ST Medium SUVFORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallAll FORD models  