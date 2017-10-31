Final Two Fast & Furious Movies Confirmed To Be Directed By Justin Lin

The Fast & Furious saga took a turn for the worse after the sixth installment hit movie theaters, not in the least because Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic accident. It was a hard job for James Wan to direct Furious 7, but then, the franchise reinvented itself for The Fate of The Furious under the direction of F. Gary Gray. For the 9th and 10th movies
, Fast & Furious will once again change its director, this time welcoming longtime franchise friend Justin Lin.
7 photos “You mean the guy who’s responsible for no less than four Fast & Furious movies, including the oft-loathed Tokyo Drift?”
That very man, indeed, as confirmed by Vin Diesel in a Facebook Live video. It will be some time before we’ll see Lin work his magic of Fast 9, chiefly because the movie has been set back by the spin-off film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
and Jason Statham. Hobbs and Shaw will open on July 26, 2019, and according to a short video posted by The Rock on Instagram, the script is finished.
The spin-off, however, sees Fast 9
pushed back from April 2019 to the spring of 2020. Given these circumstances, the tenth movie in the series will probably be ready for screening in 2022. If I may turn back the focus on this story on Vin Diesel’s Facebook Live, a surprise is in the offing. And that is, Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) is coming back as Brian O’Conner’s wife after she was sent off in Furious 7 following Paul Walker’s untimely death in 2013.
This, however, poses two pretty big questions. If Mia comes back into the family, how will Justin Lin explain Brian’s absence? Could the director actually be thinking about bringing the former FBI agent back using expensive CGI and Paul’s brothers? These are topics that are certain to send sparks flying, but this being the Fast & Furious franchise
, brace yourself for the unexpected.