autoevolution
 

Final Two Fast & Furious Movies Confirmed To Be Directed By Justin Lin

31 Oct 2017, 7:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
The Fast & Furious saga took a turn for the worse after the sixth installment hit movie theaters, not in the least because Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic accident. It was a hard job for James Wan to direct Furious 7, but then, the franchise reinvented itself for The Fate of The Furious under the direction of F. Gary Gray. For the 9th and 10th movies, Fast & Furious will once again change its director, this time welcoming longtime franchise friend Justin Lin.
7 photos
C2 Corvette from Fast 8C2 Corvette from Fast 8C2 Corvette from Fast 8Fast 8 carsFast 8 carsFast 8 cars
“You mean the guy who’s responsible for no less than four Fast & Furious movies, including the oft-loathed Tokyo Drift?” That very man, indeed, as confirmed by Vin Diesel in a Facebook Live video. It will be some time before we’ll see Lin work his magic of Fast 9, chiefly because the movie has been set back by the spin-off film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. Hobbs and Shaw will open on July 26, 2019, and according to a short video posted by The Rock on Instagram, the script is finished.

The spin-off, however, sees Fast 9 pushed back from April 2019 to the spring of 2020. Given these circumstances, the tenth movie in the series will probably be ready for screening in 2022. If I may turn back the focus on this story on Vin Diesel’s Facebook Live, a surprise is in the offing. And that is, Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) is coming back as Brian O’Conner’s wife after she was sent off in Furious 7 following Paul Walker’s untimely death in 2013.

This, however, poses two pretty big questions. If Mia comes back into the family, how will Justin Lin explain Brian’s absence? Could the director actually be thinking about bringing the former FBI agent back using expensive CGI and Paul’s brothers? These are topics that are certain to send sparks flying, but this being the Fast & Furious franchise, brace yourself for the unexpected.

fast furious Justin Lin Vin Diesel dwayne johnson Jason Statham Jordana Brewster Fast 9
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
MITSUBISHI Eclipse CrossMITSUBISHI Eclipse Cross CrossoverCITROEN C4 CactusCITROEN C4 Cactus CompactBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverFORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAll car models  