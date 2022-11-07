Farizon Presents Autonomous Truck and SuperVAN to Reach Global Markets

Geely does not want to dominate only car markets. The owner of Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Smart, LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company), ZEEKR, Radar, and Geely (of course) also created Farizon. The commercial vehicle brand is dedicated to new energy vehicles (NEVs), as China calls everything powered by something other than fuel. Farizon has an autonomous version of the Homtruck and the SuperVAN, its ticket to international markets.

26 photos