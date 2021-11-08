Tesla Semi Has Serious Competition: Next-Generation Electric Truck Is Coming From China

Geely's commercial vehicle unit Farizon Auto has announced a new smart energy semi-truck with a modular architecture that can compete with Tesla's Semi. Called Homtruck, the new EV promises to offer the latest technological advances and satisfy the transportation industry's needs.
Farizon Auto sought to produce a semi that could offer drivers the feeling of "home away from home." That's why the aptly named Homtruck incorporates a spacious cockpit that features a single bed, kitchen, refrigerator, tea maker, a bathroom equipped with a shower and toilet, and even a washing machine. It also has a seat with an ergonomic design that provides more comfort for the drivers.
The interior is packed with the latest technologies. There's a high-definition camera, which makes sure that the drivers are paying attention to the road ahead. Plus, an AI assistant and full 360-degree cameras keep them informed at all times, even if the vehicle is in motion or not.
The Homtruck also connects to the logistics network's data platforms. This helps drivers obtain the best orders, track deliveries, and calculate operational expenses. Using vehicle sensors, the truck's "brain" will analyze traffic data in real-time and receive route recommendations.
And that's not all. The energy management system can monitor the Homtruck's power or fuel supply, allowing it to obtain the most economical performance. Optimal refueling or recharging routes will also be recommended to the driver.
The semi is also getting some partial autonomous drive functions, which will enable trucks to communicate with each other to maintain safe speed and distance. Standard features included are lidar sensors, millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic radar, 5G, and V2X communication. Owners will be able to upgrade the EVs over time using Over the Air (OTA) updates.
Multiple powertrains are possible thanks to Homtruck's highly modular architecture. The truck will be offered both as an all-electric and a hybrid variant that uses methanol-powered batteries. This architecture will also allow Homtruck to be charged in minutes rather than hours at service stations.
Farizon Auto says that production and first deliveries of its next-generation smart semi are expected to begin in early 2024.
