Tesla Semi Has Serious Competition: Next-Generation Electric Truck Is Coming From China

More on this:

1 Here's an Old Freightliner Semi Doing a Massive Burnout, Because Why Not

2 Seven Major European Semi-Truck Brands Agree To Phase Out Diesel By 2040

3 130 Tesla Semi EV Trucks Will Be Hauling Walmart Stuff Around Canada

4 Aston Martin Semi Truck Is as Sleek as an Overgrown Valkyrie

5 Semi Driver Expertly Reverses into the Tightest Spot to Keep Safe from Storm