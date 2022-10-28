Radar RD6 Is a Double Slap on Tesla's Face: This Electric Pickup Truck Costs $25,000!

Tesla promised to sell a $25,000. It is not here. The EV maker also said it would offer an electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck. So far, it didn’t. We only mentioned the American EV maker because we could not miss the chance to show that Geely slaps it twice in the face with a single new product, the Radar RD6. It is an electric pickup truck that costs RMB180,000, the equivalent of $24,783 at the current exchange rate in China.
Fully Charged managed to drive the new electric unibody pickup truck based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) in an intermediary derivative, which is certainly more expensive than the RMB180,000 Geely disclosed so far for early reservations due to the larger battery pack.
Elliot Richards started his evaluation by saying that he consistently failed to see what made pickup trucks so popular but that now he likes the “Swiss Army knife” profile of these vehicles. He believes that the Radar RD6 delivers that versatility in a very nice way, apart from some issues he experienced with the new electric pickup truck.
The electric engine whine bothered Richards, as did the low ground clearance. Being a unibody truck does not mean it has to be as tall as a regular car using the SEA platform. Another curious complaint was with the gear selector. According to Richards, it took too much time to go from P to D or R, needing one pull for each position. We suspect this is either a problem with this specific unit or that he is just not used to how it works, but we could only be sure by driving the RD6 ourselves.
The new Radar pickup truck has 1,200 liters (42.4 cubic feet) of capacity in the bed, 70 liters (2.5 ft³) in the frunk, and two niches under the rear seats that can hold 48 liters (1.7 ft³) each. The RD6 is 5.26 meters ( inches) long, 1.90 m wide, 1.83 m high, and has a wheelbase of 3.12 m.
The RD6 has three battery pack options. The entry-level one is 66 kWh, for a range of 350 kilometers or 217.5 miles under the CLTC cycle. This one tested by Richards presents an 86-kWh battery pack, for more than 550 km (341.8 mi). The largest battery pack offers 100 kWh and a range of 610 km (379 mi).
Elliot Richards started his evaluation by saying that he consistently failed to see what made pickup trucks so popular but that now he likes the “Swiss Army knife” profile of these vehicles. He believes that the Radar RD6 delivers that versatility in a very nice way, apart from some issues he experienced with the new electric pickup truck.
The electric engine whine bothered Richards, as did the low ground clearance. Being a unibody truck does not mean it has to be as tall as a regular car using the SEA platform. Another curious complaint was with the gear selector. According to Richards, it took too much time to go from P to D or R, needing one pull for each position. We suspect this is either a problem with this specific unit or that he is just not used to how it works, but we could only be sure by driving the RD6 ourselves.
The new Radar pickup truck has 1,200 liters (42.4 cubic feet) of capacity in the bed, 70 liters (2.5 ft³) in the frunk, and two niches under the rear seats that can hold 48 liters (1.7 ft³) each. The RD6 is 5.26 meters ( inches) long, 1.90 m wide, 1.83 m high, and has a wheelbase of 3.12 m.
The RD6 has three battery pack options. The entry-level one is 66 kWh, for a range of 350 kilometers or 217.5 miles under the CLTC cycle. This one tested by Richards presents an 86-kWh battery pack, for more than 550 km (341.8 mi). The largest battery pack offers 100 kWh and a range of 610 km (379 mi).