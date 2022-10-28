Radar RD6 Is a Double Slap on Tesla's Face: This Electric Pickup Truck Costs $25,000!

Tesla promised to sell a $25,000. It is not here. The EV maker also said it would offer an electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck. So far, it didn’t. We only mentioned the American EV maker because we could not miss the chance to show that Geely slaps it twice in the face with a single new product, the Radar RD6. It is an electric pickup truck that costs RMB180,000, the equivalent of $24,783 at the current exchange rate in China.

