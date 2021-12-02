Check All Details About the Farizon Homtruck, Geely's Alternative to the Tesla Semi

By the beginning of November, Geely told us it had a competitor to the Tesla Semi. Produced by its truck division called Farizon Auto, the Homtruck does not stick to battery packs: it can have fuel cells, a range extender, or even swappable batteries. Thanks to China UNCUT, we can see why this green truck deserves the name it has.
Homtruck combines the word “home” with “truck.” Although that seems obvious, the video shows why that is the case. On the left side, the truck has an embedded washing machine for the driver to clean his clothes. On the right side, there is a kitchen equipped with an induction oven, pan, and plates. It even has a sink for the driver to wash their dishes.
After climbing the stairs, the Homtruck offers a fridge on what would be the central console. At the back of the cabin, there’s a shower, a bathroom, and a bed. All that is more than ordinary in most semis but not on electric vehicles. After all, these things would only make sense for trucks that can travel more than any person can drive on a single day.
With the current battery technology, there would be no need for a home in an electric truck. With solid-state cells that can endure fast charging frequently, that could eventually be the case. QuantumScape promises its batteries will do the trick. Still, Geely does not seem to be convinced this is the only option, hence the variety of powertrains its semi can have. And it is one of the most aerodynamic semis in the world.
According to Farizon Auto, it has a drag coefficient of 0.351, equivalent to that of many SUVs. That is crucial for spending the least energy possible in transporting stuff. The more efficient it is, the further it can travel.
There’s still a long wait for the final version of the truck to appear, which should happen only by 2024. Despite that, Geely designed it as a bold promise for electric trucks. It just has to keep them all. After all, promising the comforts of a home for a vehicle with a short range would not make sense unless people had to sleep to wait for a full charge. We’re sure that’s not what Geely expects.
After climbing the stairs, the Homtruck offers a fridge on what would be the central console. At the back of the cabin, there’s a shower, a bathroom, and a bed. All that is more than ordinary in most semis but not on electric vehicles. After all, these things would only make sense for trucks that can travel more than any person can drive on a single day.
With the current battery technology, there would be no need for a home in an electric truck. With solid-state cells that can endure fast charging frequently, that could eventually be the case. QuantumScape promises its batteries will do the trick. Still, Geely does not seem to be convinced this is the only option, hence the variety of powertrains its semi can have. And it is one of the most aerodynamic semis in the world.
According to Farizon Auto, it has a drag coefficient of 0.351, equivalent to that of many SUVs. That is crucial for spending the least energy possible in transporting stuff. The more efficient it is, the further it can travel.
There’s still a long wait for the final version of the truck to appear, which should happen only by 2024. Despite that, Geely designed it as a bold promise for electric trucks. It just has to keep them all. After all, promising the comforts of a home for a vehicle with a short range would not make sense unless people had to sleep to wait for a full charge. We’re sure that’s not what Geely expects.