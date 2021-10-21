5 Geely Will Help Renault to Speed Renaulution in China and South Korea

The First Geely Premium EV Zeekr Rolls Off the Line in Ningbo China

The first customer car from Geely's new premium electric vehicle brand Zeekr rolled off the production line and was completed at Geely's new plant in Ningbo, China. The first Zeekr 001 will be delivered to its owner at the end of this week. 11 photos



The 001 was first unveiled in April at Auto Shanghai 2021, and the company says it's just the first of multiple vehicles to be built on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) modular EV platform. Geely says that platform will serve as the base of most Geely brands.



While Geely has made a few slight adjustments to the Zeekr 001 since its debut, the vehicle in production still features a 100- kilowatt -hour battery and dual-motor powertrain rated at 536 hp and 566 lb-ft of torque.



Geely says the Zeekr 001 claims can go from 0-62 mph acceleration in just 3.8 seconds and can be charged from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.



The 001 also features electronic driver-assist features grouped in a package the company calls Zeekr Assisted Drive, and that the system can be updated via over-the-air updates as the company upgrades driver-assist features.







Geely says a number of models from Zeekr will quickly be rolled out, and that the EV brand will launch six new models over the next three years. The annual sales targets have been set at 650,000 units by 2025.



As of now, the brand is only available in China, but Geely has repeatedly teased the idea that an expansion to European and other markets is in the offering in the next few years. Zeekr, the electric vehicle brand from Geely, raised $500 million in external funding from investors including Intel Capital, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili in August of this year. Kent Bovellan, the chief engineer of the Geely SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture), recently said that there are only two ways in which Tesla stands out: software and performance. He boasts that in all other ways, Geely's EV architecture is superior.

