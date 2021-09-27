Geely Enters Race for Battery Swap Leadership, Promises 5,000 Stations by 2025

Geely says it started researching battery swap technology back in 2017. Despite that, it only registered the name for its system in June 2020 and began operating it in September 2020 in Chongqing. So far, the E-Energee service is restricted to CaoCao taxis, which also belong to Geely. That will not prevent the company from offering 5,000 swap stations by 2025. Geely did not say if these stations will only service CaoCao taxis or if private customers will also have access to it.

6 photos