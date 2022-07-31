Family-Owned 1969 Pontiac GTO Is an Amazing Gem With Really Low Mileage

Pontiac produced close to 72,300 GTOs for the model year 1969, and needless to say, the Judge was the big star of the show.
However, the Judge accounted for only a little over 6,800 units, with only 100 convertibles eventually seeing the daylight.
When it comes to the regular GTO, the most common configuration was the hardtop equipped with the standard 400 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Over 32,700 units with such a configuration ended up rolling off the assembly lines.
The same engine and transmission are also available on this gorgeous 1969 Pontiac GTO that someone has recently published on Craigslist. Owned by the same family since new, the car exhibits a really impressive condition overall.
The GTO has never been restored, so without a doubt, whoever took care of the car knew precisely what they were doing. Not only that it looks amazing, but it also runs and drives perfectly, so it’s ready for the road if what you’re interested in is a daily driver – though it’s pretty clear its place is rather in someone’s garage rather than on public roads under the clear sky.
As if the general condition of the car wasn’t enough, the GTO also comes with really low mileage, as the odometer indicates just a little over 23,000 miles (37,000 km). Needless to say, the mileage is all original, so the car has obviously spent a long time in storage.
As a high-optioned GTO, this muscle car is priced just accordingly, as the owner expects to get close to $50,000 for their family-owned Pontiac. At first glance, this is a fair expectation, especially given not only the shape of the GTO but also how original it continues to be.
If you want to see everything in person, you need to go to Indianapolis where the car is currently located.
