F1 French Grand Prix Is up This Week at Paul Ricard, the Stakes Are as High as Ever

The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 Title is far from over. There are still 11 more races to go until the end of the season. The stakes are as high as ever, as no one can afford to relax at any given moment. This is a multi-billion dollar industry after all, and all the players involved know that quite well. And that's part of the reason why it's so exciting to watch them compete against each other even from afar.