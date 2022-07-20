Nyck De Vries Will Replace Lewis Hamilton in FP1 at Paul Ricard

Rising young star Formula One driver Nyck de Vries will have his second chance to impress the paddock in an FP1. Mercedes have announced that the Formula E defending champion will be behind the W13 replacing Lewis Hamilton at the French Grand Prix's first practice session.
Earlier this season, the Dutch driver made his FP1 debut in a Williams FW44 in place of Alexander Albon at the Spanish Grand Prix. He did alright in his first ever test, finishing ahead of the other Williams driver, Nicholas Latifi. Maybe he will take his place for the upcoming season.
"Nyck is replacing Lewis in first practice this weekend, as part of the allocated sessions for young drivers this year. So, we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on," said Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff.
At the same time, Toto declared that the Silver Arrows would bring some new updates to improve the W13 at the French Grand Prix. In the last couple of races, Mercedes were much faster, achieving four consecutive podiums.
"Our understanding of the W13 is growing with every lap, and it's encouraging to see that reflected in our development and results."
Nyck de Vries it's one of the protegees of the Mercedes group. Currently, he is part of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, fighting to defend his championship. However, in the drivers' standings, he is in P8, 72 points behind leader and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne. Without a doubt, this is a very bad look for the Dutch driver.
Still, Nyck is one of the most promising talents, winning other series like the Formula 2 Championship or Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0.
With such a low number of available seats in Formula One, a driver aspiring to enter this "private world" may have one or two opportunities to show his skills.
This weekend @nyckdevries will be taking the wheel of W13 for FP1. ????— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 20, 2022
Lewis has chosen this weekend to fulfil the first of two young driver sessions required by all teams this season. George has selected one later in the year. pic.twitter.com/aNimIvCClU