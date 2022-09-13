autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 

Extra Spicy 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Restomod Needs as Much Attention as a Hot Mustang

Home > News > Custom Cars
13 Sep 2022, 22:03 UTC ·
The classic 60s Ford Mustang gets all the love. Even other models from Lincoln and Mercury that might use components borrowed from the Mustang don't receive nearly as much attention. This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente may not share much with the Mustang apart from the chassis, but it should share the limelight.
Mercury Comet 13 photos
1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet1965 Mercury Comet
Based largely on the Ford Falcon on which the first-gen Mustang also got its start, the Comet was a more up-scale model with creature comforts and an extra layer of refinement you wouldn't find on most regular Fords of the time. In its day, the Comet Caliente sported anything from a 170-cubic inch (2.8-liter) straight-six engine to a 427-cubic inch (7.0-liter) Ford FE V8. None of these engines are present under the hood of this particular example.

Instead, this fully restored example for sale via the Imperial Toy Store in Mendon, Massachusetts, is modified with the iconic 429-cubic inch (7.03-liter) Ford Cobra engine. Why? Because sometimes raw horsepower is better than originality. Indeed, this restoration leaves very little indication that the car in question rocks nearly 80,000 miles (128,747.5-km) on the odometer. With a fresh orange paint job, and shiny, polished alloy wheels, your only thought when you see this thing pass you on the street is, "Wow, I really wished I owned that car."

Power is fed to a five-speed manual transmission to the stock rear axle, and we don't think anyone will complain about that. Moving to the interior, it's clear a fair amount of work went into it as well. With an aftermarket Bluetooth stereo, a nice cue-ball style stick shift, and modern temp gauges, so you don't have to guess if your car is overheating, there's more than an acceptable level of features for a modern restomod. The price for it all? That'll be $38,000 before taxes and fees. All in all, this has to be one of the sweetest restomods we've seen all month.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Mercury Comet 429 V8 Ford Mercury restomod
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories