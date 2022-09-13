2017 Radio Flyer Wagon Roadster Enters Hot Wheels Legends Tour Finals

The 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour is underway, and Mattel has selected finalists from each region to place them all in a face-off that will determine the brand's next die-cast car. The resulting model car will be sold under the Hot Wheels marque, which is something that every enthusiast who built their own car would dream of.
While all the finalists are fascinating builds, one of them caught our attention. It comes in the form of a Radio Flyer, but with seating for five people. The vehicle in question, described as a 2017 Radio Flyer Wagon Roadster, comes with a V8 engine, and it is the definition of built-not-bought.
Instead of being based on a production vehicle, the 2017 Radio Flyer Wagon Roadster was built from scratch, and it has an LS1 V8 with a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission mated to it.
Except for its powertrain, as well as the three-spoke steering wheel, as well as its alloy wheels, its owner built the body panels, tube frame chassis, and trim pieces.
While there are no specs of the build, we do know that it rides and drives, and its owner, Mitchell Elsberry from San Tan Valley, has already put over 6,000 miles (about 9,656 km) on its odometer, which is impressive for a vehicle that does not have a hood, fenders, or a roof.
Without those elements that we take for granted in many other vehicles, your options become limited when you want to use your project car. Despite the setbacks of not having a roof, as well as keeping the engine out in the open, Mitchell's ride comes with cup holders, which is something that original Radio Flyers did not have.
Unlike other builds, this one was made by someone who does not have a workshop that makes custom cars and is not a mechanic by trade. Instead, Mitchell Elsberry is a plumber by trade, and he is a self-taught hot rod designer and builder. As you can observe, the resulting vehicle is proof that the Arizonian has learned a thing or two about building hot rods.
The resulting red wagon is described as being as fun to drive as it looks, and it is also noted that it is loud and quick, which makes sense if you think about bolting an LS1 to a tube-frame chassis and a set of axles. It will be quick in most cases, unless something is wrong with the gearing, the weight, or both.
Other details of the build include analog gauges on the center stack, and it even has a black pull handle on its front, just like the red wagon that so many kids have played with.
If this vehicle is selected to win, thousands of other kids will get to play with a Radio Flyer, but with a 1:64-scale version of this vehicle, which would be amazing. As Toybook notes, there are two more in-person events in the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends North American Tour, after which there will be a global semi final, as well as a Global Grand Finale live streamed online.
