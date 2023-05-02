Exquisite Loft Tiny With a Built-In Porch Is a Romantic Nest for Two

Those with an eye for beautifully-crafted home interiors will surely appreciate this unique tiny house, designed in France. Few two-person mobile homes out there are as stylish and elegant as the Verona without sacrificing functionality. Beyond the charming design, this tiny house is born out of a special international collaboration.
Like so many tiny house brands worldwide, the French-based Ta Tiny House began with the personal story of its founders, Joanna and Tomasz. They were one of the young couples with children who experienced tiny living first-hand before turning this passion into a business. Freedom of movement was this lifestyle's main advantage in their eyes.
That's because the two moved from Poland to France and continued to travel to their home country on a regular basis. A tiny house on wheels became the perfect choice for a home away from home that could travel anywhere. Over time, they started designing similar houses for others. All the Ta Tiny House models are remarkably elegant, despite the minimalist design and rustic appearance. Most importantly, they integrate just the right features that turn a dwelling into a home.
The same is true for Verona. Worthy of its romantic name, this tiny house looks like the ideal romantic nest for a couple. Unlike so many contemporary homes on wheels, it doesn't aim to blur the lines between the indoors and outdoors. It's designed for intimacy, privacy, and home comfort. Still, it's not closed off to the world. An unusual built-in porch is an adorable addition that connects the owners with the outdoors without impacting the home's feeling of privacy.
Built with natural wood, the Verona looks exceptionally luminous and airy. The typical Scandinavian-style color palette exudes a peaceful atmosphere. The windows aren't oversized, yet allow enough natural light inside, in perfect balance with the interior's feeling of intimacy. The compact living area has room for a cozy convertible sofa and can be easily personalized by the owners.
One of the most beautiful features is the custom countertop that doubles as both a storage solution and an adorable dining area. Sitting in front of a window, it has just enough room for two seats, plus a well-integrated cooktop and numerous drawers for kitchen items. The sink and a small fridge are integrated on the opposite side, with additional countertop space available for cooking.
The typical tiny house staircase offers additional storage for larger items. Upstairs, the beautifully-crafted protection wall for the loft bedroom makes all the difference. Easily visible from the ground floor, it becomes a décor element adding a refined touch to the rustic interior. It also makes the bedroom more elegant.
Romantic is also the perfect word to describe Verona's built-in porch. This tiny area is only big enough for two. Rather than socializing, it's more about quality time spent together in connection with nature. It even comes with adorable outdoor lights, perfect for enjoying the evenings out on the porch.
What makes Verona magic is that it looks and feels like a beautiful traditional home. Yet, it's easily towed by a car at 70 kph (43 mph), making it the perfect choice for true freedom of movement.
It also reveals another interesting fact – although a French design at heart, the Verona is built all the way in Poland. The Ta Tiny House company creates its models in France but has them built in Poland by Aurora, described as one of the largest tiny house factories in Europe. This atypical arrangement, based on Tomasz and Joanna's close connection with both countries, keeps the costs low, also focusing on the heavy use of sustainable, locally-sourced materials.
Perfectly sized for two, the Verona Tiny has adequate height to include a loft space (just under four meters/12.9 feet) and a medium length of 6.6 meters (21.6 feet). It reveals an overall surface of nearly 17 square meters (180 square feet), to which the porch adds 2.5 square meters (27 square feet). The classic configuration includes an open-plan main floor with a living area, kitchen, and bathroom, plus a loft bedroom.
Details such as the carpeted floor, the triangular-shaped glass insertion, and the discrete lights help create a cocoon-like, romantic atmosphere. The downstairs bathroom is also surprisingly elegant, compared to what you typically see in tiny homes, and it's fitted with a full-size shower.
Like all the dwellings designed by this family company, the Verona Tiny is meant to be lived in all year long, in any weather, and also to be passed down to the next generations. At the same time, due to its French charm and romantic atmosphere, it would make a wonderful honeymoon vacation choice for couples who support sustainability and downsizing. The Verona could be the dream home for anyone looking for the nostalgic feeling of traditional homes without the negative financial and environmental impact.