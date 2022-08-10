Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Busted for DUI in Tire-Missing Mustang Shelby GT500

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Except this once: former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday (August 9), after driving into curbs in a tire-less, flat-tire 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. He has been booked for DUI.
Lynch, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders during his very successful career, was once known under the moniker Beast Mode. As a professional American football running back, Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time NFL rushing touchdown leader, and he’s been able to use these accomplishments to launch a second career in the sport, as co-owner of the Beasts of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) and the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League (IFL).
Lynch was always private in his relationship with the media, and he remains so to this day – a rather uncommon thing with celebrities these days, who tend to overshare on social media just to maintain their public profile. But his recent arrest couldn’t have flown under the radar, if only because it’s a wonder no one was hurt in the events leading up to it.
On Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a traffic stop in Las Vegas, after receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically and hitting curbs. They would later determine that the driver was Lynch and, after concluding he showed signs of intoxication during the investigation, arrest him for DUI.
He was booked on the driving under the influence charge but, according to TMZ, he’s also looking at several other charges, including failure to drive in a travel lane, failure or refusal to surrender proof of security, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Speaking of the vehicle, the same media outlet has photos of it, as well as Lynch’s mugshot. Whatever happened in the hours before the DUI was serious stuff, because he seems unable to keep his eyes open for that one photo. The car he was busted in, a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, was running on a tire-less wheel in the front and at least one completely flat tire in the rear. Apparently, Lynch left behind a trail of destruction, which is hardly surprising: “visible marks on the pavement and curbs,” the report says.
Lynch is due in court in December but, as of the time of press, whether he’s been released from jail is unknown.
Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022
Event: LLV220800034519
Marshawn Lynch's car appeared undrivable by the time cops arrived and busted him for DUI on Tuesday. https://t.co/CoaOIlCxlF— TMZ (@TMZ) August 9, 2022
Update : Marshawn Lynch was driving his car without a tire & flat tires ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CsqIpqyhWr— Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 10, 2022