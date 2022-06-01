Peak DUI: Drunk Man Crashes Honda SUV, Drives It to the Nearest Dealer to Sell It

You should never drive drunk, that much goes without saying. But if you’re irresponsible enough to drive drunk, getting into a crash and then driving the car to the nearest dealership to sell it is probably not a good idea. Just sayin’.
30-year-old Jordon Mattingly, who happens to be the son of Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, rounded up his memorable Memorial Day in county jail, after he was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI, one count of public drunkenness and refusal to submit to a chemical test. The story of how he ended up in jail is hilarious – but only because no one was hurt.
Evansville police started receiving calls about a silver Honda SUV driving erratically on the Lloyd Expressway at around 4.45 pm. The same Honda crashed into the center meridian shortly after, at a speed reported by callers of 70 mph (112.6 kph), but that didn’t stop the driver. With the car “smoking” and missing a tire, the driver went to the nearest dealership – a Honda one – and tried to sell it.
The Courier Press says that he claimed damage from the car was from a few days earlier, when he’d hit a pothole. The car was still missing a tire and had considerable collision damage. Mattingly also claimed that he had only one drink, despite the fact that he was barely standing, and tried to brush off the swelling and bruising he had sustained in the crash. He wasn’t convincing enough to sell the car (obviously), and police arrived to arrest him. To the officers, he said he wanted to sell his old car and buy a new one, because why would he be in a car dealership otherwise.
Police say Mattingly’s breathalyzer returned a reading of .291, more than three times the legal limit in Indiana. Inside the wrecked car, they found several alcoholic beverages.
Mattingly is being held without bond. Selling his damaged Honda is the least of his problems right now.
