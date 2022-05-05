Woman Drives Down Police Station Stairs, She Blames GPS, Police Blame Alcohol

We’ve all heard tales of epic GPS fails. People who followed the app religiously, only to end up on closed roads, on a cliff, or even driving their car into a lake or a bay. This woman from Portland, Maine, though, ended up driving down police station stairs, blaming the sat-nav. The police have a different story.
This is one of those strange situations where you have to see it to believe it. Luckily, we do have proof of that, courtesy of the Portland Maine Police Department. The official Facebook account for the police department shared on Saturday, April 30, footage of a Toyota stranded on the police station’s stairs.
So, what happened there? According to the information provided by Portland, Maine PD, a 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department’s garage and ended up stranded after trying to drive down the stairs to Middle Street.
The same post explains the woman blamed the GPS and shared she was “following GPS instructions.” But the officers had a different opinion. After testing her, they found out that the GPS wasn’t actually the issue, but the “excessive” blood alcohol level.
Tale as old as time, drinking and driving don’t mix together. And a lot of people in the Facebook comment section were wondering just how much she had to drink to end up right on the police station’s stairs. Others gave more reasonable explanations that her GPS must’ve been set on walking mode, which offers other alternatives than regular GPS. But common courtesy wouldn't have let you drive down a flight of stairs without some alcohol.
Nevertheless, she was naturally hit with an OUI, which stands for operating under the influence, commonly known as a DUI or driving under the influence.
The police continued that no one was hurt in the incident and that she was “fortunate she didn’t strike anyone.” There was some property damage involved, but it could’ve been worse. They ended the short caption by advising everyone not to drink and drive.
