Bryce Hall's Tesla Totaled After Car Crash With Drunk Driver

Drinking and driving is one of the main causes of car crashes, alongside speeding and texting. And the least that could happen is wreck your car, with other far more serious consequences.
TikTok star Bryce Hall, who has over 21 million followers, has just been involved in a car crash on Sunday night, June 12. At an intersection, a drunk driver going 40 miles per hour (64 kph) plowed into Hall’s Tesla.
Luckily, Hall and his friends managed to get out of the car okay, but the EV was not so lucky. It was totaled after the impact and had to be towed away from the scene.
After the incident, Hall hopped on social media, where he posted several videos about the incident on his Instagram stories. He gave a good look at his totaled Tesla Model Y, which was on the side of the road with its airbags deployed. He also shared a video with one of his friends, who had a bleeding scratch on his arm, and one where he showed the drunk driver being taken into police custody. You could also see a swath of broken glass littering the intersection.
He also updated everyone on TikTok, sharing a video next to the EV, captioned: "Drunk driver hit me at 40 mph and scarred me for life. Good thing we had a nurse on board.”
According to what Hall shared on his Instagram Stories, the drunk driver ran a red light, going over the legal limit. Cops told TMZ that the suspect was arrested for DUI in West Hollywood after his SUV crashed into Bryce's Tesla.
Bryce Hall purchased his Tesla Model Y in August 2020. He unveiled it in a video on his YouTube channel, where he shared it wasn’t his first option, but then ended up buying it anyway, all cash. Hall has a net worth of $2 million as of 2022, and he could easily afford to replace his Tesla, but that doesn’t make his recent car crash less serious or bothersome.
