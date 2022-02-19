Ex-NBA Star Jalen Rose Might Like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, but He Absolutely Loves Detroit

Detroit native Jalen Rose is a genuine icon in his hometown, not only for his accomplishments on the basketball court, but also for his philanthropy off the court. He’s done a lot of good in the community through his Jalen Rose Leadership Academy.
Rose is now a sports analyst for ESPN, but back in the day, he used to play for the Michigan Wolverines (member of the Fab 5), before making it to the NBA where he played for six different teams, but most notably for the Indiana Pacers (1996-2002), Chicago Bulls (2002-2004) and Toronto Raptors (2004-2006).
He was a pretty good scorer and passer, having averaged over 20 points per game in three separate seasons, once with Indiana and twice with Chicago. Ironically, he never played for the Detroit Pistons.
It makes perfect sense for him to be in this ad alongside the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, part of Stellantis’ “Where I’m From” campaign, which is meant to celebrate people from great cities and Rose turned out to be the perfect representative for Detroit.
“The Grand Wagoneer sets a new standard of modern mobility, sophistication and authenticity, one that celebrates the drive to achieve. This initiative is grounded in and honors where it all started for Jalen and other Detroiters through their journey of success. We invite our audiences to help us celebrate Detroit during our kickoff and other cities and neighborhoods across the nation throughout the six-week campaign,” said Stellantis North America marketing VP, Marissa Hunter.
“Where you come from, it doesn’t define where you’re going to go, but it provides the foundation that will get you there,” added Rose.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is currently priced from $88,590, while its smaller sibling, the Wagoneer, will set you back upwards of $58,995. The Wagoneer is regarded as a premium extension of the Jeep brand, hence the surprisingly high price tags.
As for this ad, it kind of reminds me of that old Chrysler commercial with Eminem, which is a good thing.
He was a pretty good scorer and passer, having averaged over 20 points per game in three separate seasons, once with Indiana and twice with Chicago. Ironically, he never played for the Detroit Pistons.
It makes perfect sense for him to be in this ad alongside the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, part of Stellantis’ “Where I’m From” campaign, which is meant to celebrate people from great cities and Rose turned out to be the perfect representative for Detroit.
“The Grand Wagoneer sets a new standard of modern mobility, sophistication and authenticity, one that celebrates the drive to achieve. This initiative is grounded in and honors where it all started for Jalen and other Detroiters through their journey of success. We invite our audiences to help us celebrate Detroit during our kickoff and other cities and neighborhoods across the nation throughout the six-week campaign,” said Stellantis North America marketing VP, Marissa Hunter.
“Where you come from, it doesn’t define where you’re going to go, but it provides the foundation that will get you there,” added Rose.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is currently priced from $88,590, while its smaller sibling, the Wagoneer, will set you back upwards of $58,995. The Wagoneer is regarded as a premium extension of the Jeep brand, hence the surprisingly high price tags.
As for this ad, it kind of reminds me of that old Chrysler commercial with Eminem, which is a good thing.