2022 Lamborghini Countach: The Legend Makes Headlines Again After 50 Years

5 What’s the Opposite of Death? Luxury E-Motorcycle the One Is Here to Answer That

4 Energica ’s New Electric Motor Promises Better Efficiency and a Longer Range

3 Harley-Davidson New LiveWire One Is a LiveWire With a Big Price Drop

2 The Royal Enfield Classic EV Concept Show Off Rather Achievable Electric Design

More on this:

EV Bike From Offset Brings Dirt Bike Power to Carbon-Free Electric Riding

They may be new to the EV motorcycle manufacturing game, but Danish manufacturer Offset is crashing the party with style and guts. 5 photos



While it may weigh in at just 253 pounds (115 kg), this rough and tumble dirtbike can do zero to 62 mph (99 kph) in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 80 mph (128 kph). It does the trick by using a 6.2 kWh battery pack to spin a “radial flux” motor to produce 33.5 hp (25kW) and an impressive 59 ft-lbs of torque.



Electric motors can generally be classified into two categories - radial and axial flux designs. Radial flux machines are more common and have been in use for a very long time. The difference is that radial flux machines feature a magnetic flux direction that follows a radial path.



And the filthy fun can last for up to 1.5 hours and be brought back up to 85 percent charge in around 3 hours.



The OFR-M1 features a mono-shock rear suspension, a chain final drive and wave brake rotors to provide the stopping power.



“We are extremely happy to be able to reveal the design. We have spent many months perfecting our product vision and we believe that the outcome is a reflection of that. The all-electric drivetrain has paved the way for our new minimalistic design without compromising on performance,” wrote Offset CEO and co-founder, Jakob Kistorp, to announce the OFR-M1 rollout.



The men behind Offset and the OFR-M1, Kistorp and Kasper Ottesen, operate out of Offset Motorcycles in Copenhagen, Denmark.



Kistorp says Offset will begin taking preorders for the OFR-M1 starting in 2022.



Source: Their new battery-powered cycle, OFR-M1, does what few have tried before by cramming a brawny all-electric drivetrain into a cycle aimed at taking on off-road terrain.While it may weigh in at just 253 pounds (115 kg), this rough and tumble dirtbike can do zero to 62 mph (99 kph) in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 80 mph (128 kph). It does the trick by using a 6.2battery pack to spin a “radial flux” motor to produce 33.5 hp (25kW) and an impressive 59 ft-lbs of torque.Electric motors can generally be classified into two categories - radial and axial flux designs. Radial flux machines are more common and have been in use for a very long time. The difference is that radial flux machines feature a magnetic flux direction that follows a radial path.And the filthy fun can last for up to 1.5 hours and be brought back up to 85 percent charge in around 3 hours.The OFR-M1 features a mono-shock rear suspension, a chain final drive and wave brake rotors to provide the stopping power.“We are extremely happy to be able to reveal the design. We have spent many months perfecting our product vision and we believe that the outcome is a reflection of that. The all-electric drivetrain has paved the way for our new minimalistic design without compromising on performance,” wrote Offset CEO and co-founder, Jakob Kistorp, to announce the OFR-M1 rollout.The men behind Offset and the OFR-M1, Kistorp and Kasper Ottesen, operate out of Offset Motorcycles in Copenhagen, Denmark.Kistorp says Offset will begin taking preorders for the OFR-M1 starting in 2022.Source: Offset Motorcycles

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.