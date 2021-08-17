Triumph Teases Brand-New Speed Triple 1200 RR, Is That a Fairing?

Out of the blue, Triumph released a short video that shows us snippets of its new Speed Triple 1200 RR design prototype. Although the short clip doesn't reveal too many details about it, we can spot some interesting features on the bike's silhouette.
It's only been a few months since the public first saw the Speed Triple 1200 RS. The bad boy of the motorcycle family, which debuted in 1994, has been transformed and redesigned into a lighter naked street sports bike with a liquid-cooled 1160cc three-cylinder engine that can deliver 177 HP peak power.
As one would easily guess, the Speed Triple 1200 will form the base for the new model recently teased by Triumph. However, the suffix "RR" is where things get interesting. The term has never been used on a Triumph model before, and it is sure to spark a lot of speculation.
Using the "RR" suffix usually means things have to do with a sporty, race-oriented bike. And if we take a closer look at the manufacturer's 48-second video, we can actually make out the shape of the front fairing and windscreen.
It is not clear if it's a half-fairing or full-fairing. Either way, I can see people already questioning why they didn't name the new model Daytona. A Speed Triple is traditionally a naked bike. But then, if it's half faired, it's not a Speed Triple.
For now, Triumph plans to keep its fans guessing. Other than some barely distinguishable shots of the tail section (which looks like it was adopted from the Speed Triple 1200), the red stitching on the saddle and a silhouette of a rider crouched down, there's really not much to see.
The bike maker says that the model is "coming soon," so perhaps we don't have to wait for too long until we get to find out what exactly Triumph has in store.
