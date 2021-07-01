Energica ’s New Electric Motor Promises Better Efficiency and a Longer Range

5 $500 Will Turn Any Bicycle into an Electric One in Just a Few Seconds

Italian e-motorcycle manufacturer Energica Motorcycles partnered with Italian company Mavel to develop the new motor, to give a boost in performance to its entire range of electric motorcycles . Mavel is a research and development company that specializes in electronics and the automation sector.The EMCE motor is 100 percent made in Italy and promises to increases the peak power of the bikes to 126(169 hp) at 8,500 rpm.The motorcycles will also get lighter by 22 pounds (10 kg) and will offer a boost of up to 10 percent in range, depending on the riding style of the motorcyclist. Thus, the peak urban range increases up to 261 miles (420 km).The thermal efficiency will also be improved thanks to a redesigned cooling system, with the EMCE transitioning from oil cooling to liquid cooling. The innovative rotor and stators’ geometries will help reduce energy losses to a minimum as well as maximize the performance of the motorcycles.Energica also boasts on the motor’s patented sensors that can collect and store the operating data of the EMCE, which allows it to predict the onset of any mechanical failure.Compared to a KTM Superduke 1290, Energica’s new motor offers around 50 percent more torque. Energica goes as far as to state that the EMCE motor offers the highest performance in the world.In their previous configuration, the electric motorcycles from the Italian manufacturer could reach top speeds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) which was already impressive.According to Energica , the EMCE motor was scheduled for release only next year but the company managed to develop the co-engineering with Mavel in six months and will introduce the EMCE into their current model year production.