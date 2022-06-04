Escape Traveler XL Is a Handsome, Versatile Tiny House That Will Tickle Your Fancy

The team behind Escape Traveler is well known in the ever so popular tiny house industry for building beautiful tiny homes that are not only versatile and suitable for year-round use but also handsome.
The Escape Traveler XL tiny house we are going to look at in this piece is not a new model by any means, but it has come to our attention because it’s getting some important accolades in the tiny home community. The Traveler XL has been named among “the most beautiful houses in the world” by Forbes Magazine, Treehugger included it in its “Top 10 Homes of the Decade,” and ZDNet picked it as the best overall tiny house for any space for 2022.
Let’s see what it brings to the table, then! Firstly, the Traveler XL is available in two packages, a basic XL package and an XLS limited variant that is a bit blogger and allows for upgrades. We will focus on the XL model, which measures 30 feet long (9.1 meters) and stands 13.5 feet tall (4.11 meters).
tiny house can accommodate up to 8 people, making it a perfect fit for large families.
The tiny home sits on a custom trailer and comes with an aesthetically pleasing exterior finished with cedar siding and weathered steel accent panels. Plenty of windows adorn its side walls, including a huge window that goes almost floor-to-ceiling in the kitchen area.
For the spacious interior, potential owners can choose between pine-clad or drywalled finishes with maple composite flooring. As for the layout, the tiny home includes all the comforts of a regular home, with a living area on the bottom floor, two sleeping lofts, a kitchen with full-size range, and a full bath. It also provides plenty of storage options and windows either way that allow for natural light to come in.
Traveler XL may be a tiny house but it is built to afford comfort to taller people as well, thanks to the vaulted ceiling. Additionally, the master bedroom is on the first floor, so no space-crunching when it comes to sleeping arrangements.
The bathroom also has a surprise in store. Besides the usual vanity with a single bowl sink, large mirror, faucet, shower, and toilet, this tiny house also comes with a tub. There is also space for a washer/dryer combo.
The mobile home is a well-insulated structure with closed-cell foam. You have the possibility to install solar panels on the roof, and other off-grid options are available if you want to live a more sustainable life.
As you can see, Traveler XL does offer all the comforts of a regular house and more, but Escape has another cool feature that makes it stand out from the crowd - it allows potential clients to test-drive tiny living before making a purchasing decision. Escape Vacations make it possible to rent a Traveler XL tiny house for a vacation and see how it works for you.
The Escape Traveler XL is listed at a reasonable $88,940, and the pricing sheet offers transparency for the cost of add-ons, which helps you better manage your budget.
