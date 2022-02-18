Epic Barn Find: One-Off 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Show Car Sees Daylight After 57 Years

More on this:

1 Rare 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Sells at No Reserve, Genuine California Legend

2 This Unrestored 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Perfect 10 With Just a Little Secret

3 Oldest C3, a 1968 Chevy Corvette 327 L79, Remains Up for Grabs Just a Little While

4 1954 Chevrolet Corvette Raised in California Won’t Give Up Without a Fight

5 Big-Block 1965 Corvette Sting Ray and 2022 C8 Are Three Lucky Dollars Away