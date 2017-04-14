EPA Rates Tesla Model S 100D Range At 335 Miles Combined

And the new record for the best electric vehicle range goes to the non-performance version of the Model S with the 100 kWh pack. The EPA confirmation comes almost three months after Tesla announced the estimated range for the Model S in 100D flavor
.
The 100D is the third of four configurations for the Model S. A bit lower in the lineup, there are the 75 and 60 kWh variants, with either rear- or all-wheel-drive. At the very top, the P100D sacrifices range for go-faster proficiency, being capable of hitting 60 mph in a mind-bending 2.5 seconds. Not bad.
But if it’s range you’re most interested in from your new Tesla, there’s no beating the 100D. As per the EPA, the range in the city is 331.1 miles, highway 337.2 miles, and combined is 335 miles. The 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell
is better still at 366 miles, but then again, it needs hydrogen to produce electricity. And that's very different from how Tesla and the Model S roll.
Priced from $92,500 sans the pre-selected upgraded interior, the 100D is not exactly cheap. But it is just $3,000 more than the 90D
, so it’s a no-brainer which is better of the two in terms of value for money. It’s not exactly a slouch either, with Tesla estimating that it can hit 60 mph in 4.2 clicks.
On a slight tangent from the Model S 100D, Elon Musk made the rounds with a four-pronged Twitter tirade about Tesla’s upcoming vehicles
. In the first instance, the production-ready Model 3 is slated to be unveiled in July. After that, a Tesla semi truck will be revealed in September 2017. Yup, a big rig.
At the end of 2018 or in early 2019, the Palo Alto-based EV-making company will premiere something more in line with North America: a pickup truck. It’s not known if Elon was referring to a light- or a heavy-duty behemoth, but the oft-rumored Tesla
workhorse is definitely coming. And finally, Tesla’s second-generation Roadster will go official sometime in 2019.