Yamaha Recalling FJ-09, FZ-09, And XSR900 Over Handlebars Issue

The handlebar of a motorcycle isn’t just a bent rod used to steer the machine, it’s also a way through which the front wheel and brakes give you feedback when riding. So naturally, you’d want it to be in solid condition, reason why you might want to take your new Yamaha back to the dealer to remedy a problem.





According to the documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the lower handlebar holders may have been improperly painted and their stud bolts may lack adequate thread-locking paste.



In case the handlebars are subjected to a strong impact (say, you drop it in a parking lot), the paint on the bottom of the lower handlebar holder may wear, creating enough of a gap that could allow the stud bolts to loosen form engine vibrations.



Left unfixed, the issue could become a serious problem. The studs can loosen or even completely fall off, causing the whole handlebar to come loose.



This problem was first detected during quality control review and testing. As of now, the company isn’t aware of injuries of deaths caused by the problem.







