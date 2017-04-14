autoevolution

Yamaha Recalling FJ-09, FZ-09, And XSR900 Over Handlebars Issue

 
14 Apr 2017, 12:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The handlebar of a motorcycle isn’t just a bent rod used to steer the machine, it’s also a way through which the front wheel and brakes give you feedback when riding. So naturally, you’d want it to be in solid condition, reason why you might want to take your new Yamaha back to the dealer to remedy a problem.
Yep, Yamaha is recalling three models built between 2015 and 2017 summing up to 22,433 units. The bikes in question are the FJ-09, FZ-09, and the XSR900, all three suffering from an issue that might dislodge the handlebar.

According to the documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the lower handlebar holders may have been improperly painted and their stud bolts may lack adequate thread-locking paste.

In case the handlebars are subjected to a strong impact (say, you drop it in a parking lot), the paint on the bottom of the lower handlebar holder may wear, creating enough of a gap that could allow the stud bolts to loosen form engine vibrations.

Left unfixed, the issue could become a serious problem. The studs can loosen or even completely fall off, causing the whole handlebar to come loose.

This problem was first detected during quality control review and testing. As of now, the company isn’t aware of injuries of deaths caused by the problem.

Yamaha will notify the owners of said motorcycles and instruct them to take their machines back to the dealership. There, qualified technicians will replace the lower handlebar holders with new parts that have undergone a different paint and thread-lock application process.

The new parts have unpainted bottom ends so there is no risk of creating excess clearance from paint wearing away. The stud bolts have also been treated with a dry-type thread locking agent to screw in more securely.
yamaha xsr900 Yamaha motorcycles fz-09 fj-09 mt-09 naked recall
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78