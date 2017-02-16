Yamaha’s XSR900 Scores Its Fourth Design Award

Yamaha recently announced that its XSR900
neo-retro naked bike has received the internationally-prestigious iF Design Award 2017. The same happened to its &Y01 electrically power-assisted wheelchair as well.
Created to look more traditional, the Yamaha XSR900 was specially developed to appeal to customers in developed markets where the culture of enjoying motorcycles as a hobby is well-established.
The simple and retro design of the bike is combined with performance through cutting-edge technology, providing both pride of ownership and riding enjoyment.
Motivation comes from the MT-09’s 847cc CP3 engine, which delivers 113 hp and a peak torque of 64.5 lb-ft (87 Nm). The unit works with an Assist and Slipper clutch to make it smoother in operation as well as Traction Control and the mandatory ABS
.
The iF Design Award the XSR900 just received marks the fourth design honor for the model, after the Good Design BEST100, the Auto Color Award 2016 Special Prize, and the JIDA Design Museum Selection Vol.18.
Moving to the less known winner, the &Y01 evokes an image of a white yacht cutting through the waves as the sailor commands it. As a design concept model developed jointly by Yamaha Motor and Yamaha, it has been used at different events and performances.
The light and nimble movement of the JW Swing electrically power-assisted wheelchair
comes along with the thin, light, and flexible TLF speaker (the thing that looks like a sail) and thin percussion instruments on both sides of the wheelchair, creating a new experience.
This way, the rider naturally becomes a performer, creating a sense of unity with the surroundings by making sound and music as they move, thus dimming the idea of being disabled and strapped to a chair for the rest of their lives.
The iF design awards have been given since 1953 by the international design promotion organization Industrie Forum Design Hanover in Germany. Each year, the company selects superior designs from around the world.