German Design Council Awards Audi Q2, Says It Can Be A Trendsetter

Audi
has won the gold prize from the German
Design Council for its new Q2 model.
The SUV
was awarded the highest distinction available at the German Design Award, where it was praised in the "Excellent Product Design
- Transportation" category. The jury appreciated the Q2 for having an individualized look, instead of being “just a scaled down version of its big brother
.”
The distinction
should serve as a wake-up call for the brands that often employ a design language which makes their automobiles look like Matryoshka dolls.
Audi’s design team is pleased to know that its creation was considered elegant by the jury, and they even said that it has “the potential to be a trendsetter
.” That is great news for the four-ringed brand, and this award could be considered a sign of things to come for the Q2
concerning sales success.
It is evident that design matters for any vehicle that is available on the market, and many customers “buy with their eyes
” instead of focusing on just the features listed as standard for a given model.
Automakers are aware of this, which is why we see so many bold designs on four wheels these days. Evidently, just like with the fashion industry, you can get cars with a less emphasis on looks, because practical features and price prevail for many other clients.
Audi’s head of design, Marc Lichte, stated that the company’s new design strategy involves hearted, sovereign products to form a stringent brand appeal. The Audi representative said that he has also received “extraordinary customer response
” regarding the look of the Q2, which makes this prize even better to receive.
The German Design Council presents the corresponding design award, which is one of the most prestigious in the field. Its jury is formed of international personalities who are renowned in this spectrum of industry, and they only hand the highest distinction for products that “break new ground
” in the design world.