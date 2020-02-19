Engineering Explained Reviews C8 Corvette, It "Launches Like an AWD Supercar"

Celebrities Who Got Banned from Buying a Ferrari

The mid-engined ‘Vette with all-season tires made Jason Fenske go “wow” by simply launching from a standstill, and that saying something about the C8 in Stingray flavor. Opting for the Z51 Performance Package for $5,000 translates to 2.9 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour, almost matching the 2.85 seconds of the C7 Corvette ZR1. 20 photos



But until then, Chevrolet will level up from the LT2 small-block V8 to DCT .



Turning our attention back to the Engineering Explained review of the Stingray, “America's latest supercar killer,” don’t you think the upper part of the steering wheel sits high in comparison to the top of the dashboard? The steering wheel has this weird shape for taller people to see the instrument cluster effortlessly, and yes, it’s adjustable vertically and for depth.



“The suspension tuning is excellent,” said Jason after driving the Stingray a little in Las Vegas, and out on the twisties, the double wishbones and FE4 dampers help greatly in terms of handling. As with most other reviews of the C8 so far, Engineering Explained has also made a Ferrari reference even though we’re talking very different animals and price points.



Speaking of which, a mid-engined ‘Vette with superlative performance specs for under $60,000 including destination charge is a bit of a bargain. The 1991 model year Acura NSX used to cost pretty much the same, and in many ways,



Good on you, Chevy!



