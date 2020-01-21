Chevrolet Blazer 2.0-Liter Turbo EPA-Rated 24 MPG Combined

Hublot Offers Unapologetic Timepiece With Crystalized Gold as the Star

Priced at $28,800 excluding destination charge, the Blazer comes standard with front-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter engine. There’s a 3.6-liter V6 available as well, and between these two powerplants, a 2.0-liter turbo comes standard in 2LT and 3LT models. 10 photos



This engine is only available with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and if you were wondering, the 2.0 turbo is rated at 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 2.5 is a little less potent at 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet while the V6 tops the list with 308 ponies and 270 twerks. All told, there’s no denying the turbo is the most inspired choice.



Also new for the 2020 model year, Chevy has treated



The addition of a switch to disable the start/stop system is also worthy of mention, and the towing crowd will be happy to find out that Chevy has implemented the Hitch Guidance system with a Hitch View camera. At most, the Blazer can tow 4,500 pounds (2,041 kilograms).



Not in the least surprising, the turbocharged engine is the most fuel-efficient option of the three mills. The Environmental Protection Agency lists the front-wheel-drive model at 24 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle, resulted from 21 in the city and 28 out on the highway. By comparison, the front-driver 2.5 and 3.6 make do with 23 and 21 miles to the gallon.