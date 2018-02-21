autoevolution
 

Elon Musk's Brother Is Giving Away His Model 3 (6th One Made) for Charity

21 Feb 2018, 10:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Kimbal Musk is not as famous as his brother, which is probably why his name doesn't pop up in your mind when you think about someone educating American children on what vegetables look like and where they come from. Jamie Oliver's might, but not Kimbal Musk's.
5 photos
Tesla Model 3 bound for GermanyTesla Model 3 bound for GermanyTesla Model 3 bound for GermanyTesla Model 3 bound for Germany
Elon Musk's brother is a Tesla board member, but he also runs his own successful business, though it's much less high-profile than his brother's. Kimbal owns a restaurant chain called The Kitchen which you can find in Boulder, Chicago, Denver, Fort Collins, and Memphis.

The thing that makes The Kitchen different from other restaurants is that it focuses as much as the food it serves as it does on where it comes from. "Real food from American farmers" means that whenever you eat there, you're not just getting delicious food, but also helping local farmers maintain their business.

Aside from The Kitchen Restaurant Group, Kimbal Musk is also involved in the Big Green non-profit organization which builds outdoor "Learning Gardens" where kids can see where their food comes from and what it looks like before making it onto the supermarket shelves.

As part of a fund-raising campaign, Kimbal is now offering his Model 3 as a special prize, with the winner selected randomly from those who contributed to the cause. You can pledge $10 for 100 entries to win, $25 for 250 entries, and $50 for 1,000 entries (double the regular amount).

Unless you pour lots of money into it, the chances are pretty slim, but then again it's not like you'd be throwing the money out the window: they will serve a very useful cause since the dietary problems of people in the U.S. are no secret.

The car is described as being customized and fully-specced, and since it's the CEO's brother and a board member we're talking about, it's not hard to imagine it's true. Here is Kimbal's own description of the prize:

“Close your eyes and imagine driving a car so smooth, you forget you’re even driving. And even if you do forget, it’s okay because that car is a Tesla Model 3 and able to drive itself. Now open your eyes and soak up the awesomeness of that car actually being yours! This isn’t just any Model 3 either—you’ll drive home in Kimbal Musk’s personal, sixth-ever-made, fully loaded Model 3. We’re talking everything from voice-activated controls and Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity to a premium audio system and LED fog lamps. Plus, the Long Range battery, which will keep you going for over 300 miles. This Tesla hasn’t been to space, but it’s still out of this world. With the taxes covered too, it’s time to buckle up and hit the road.”

There are 62 days left in the campaign (until the end of April), after which a winner will be declared.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors Elon Musk kimbal musk charity
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  