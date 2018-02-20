Tesla Model 3 Track Test Puts It Beyond Doubt: the Cheap Tesla Can Corner

Being an electric vehicle, the Model S has a very low center of gravity, meaning it will actually remain very planted in the bends, but it's still a very large car and, above all, a very heavy one. Its steering is also more set up for comfort, which makes sense if you consider this is a family sedan with premium aspirations we're talking about. To some degree, it's like asking a Mercedes-Benz
S-Class to feel as nimble as a Porsche 911.
Now that Tesla is moving down the scale of exterior dimensions, the Model 3 came with the promise of improved handling. It's still a compact-sized sedan with a strong family vibe to it, but ever since the first driving impressions came out, everybody said it handled great. Even people who were quick to dismiss its build quality had to admit to the surprising fun factor
of the 3.
Despite being around for quite some time now, we haven't really seen the Tesla's new electric sedan driven on a race track. By definition, electric cars aren't built for that, but nobody's asking them to lap the Nurburgring ten times. A few runs on a small, technical track would do.
Dan Edmunds got his hands on a Model 3
and, after doing all the boring but necessary stuff - testing the car as a daily driver - he finally got round to taking out on a track. While his burst of laughter at the 3's acceleration might remind you of Jeremy Clarkson a little, don't expect to see any smoking tires or powerslides through the corners.
In fact, driving an EV "the right way" on a circuit looks very unimpressive from the outside. The car simply follows the line without any kind of drama. It brakes, turns in and powers out of the corner; rinse and repeat.
Dan does nothing else than add his name to the list of people who commended Tesla on the wonderful job it's done with the Model 3's handling, only complaining about a bit of understeer and some lack of punchiness from the brakes. The car is also fitted with the more efficient 18-inch Michelin Primacy mxm4 tires - as opposed to the 19-inch version, which adds more performance - which resulted in below optimal levels of grip.
All-in-all, the conclusion is clear: the Tesla
Model 3 is a very fun to drive EV, and with 258 hp on tap, it's probably one of the quickest cars you can get in its range with that kind of power.