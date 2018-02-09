Roadster Starman Has Run-in with Russian Astronauts in Hilarious Spoof

You just knew people wouldn't be able to help themselves from coming up with various parodies when there's an actual car - and a red convertible at that - spinning around in space with a man dressed in a white suit sitting at the wheel.

4 photos



We suspect Starman will go through lots and lots of other adventures over the course of the next month thanks to the imagination of people who take pleasure in entertaining the rest of us with the products of their minds, but for a first effort, this short clip isn't bad at all.



In fact, it's pretty darn hilarious - and a bit true as well, as it's poking fun at the self-entitlement of some of the EV - and



The three start chatting and it's not long until things get a little out of hand, as the two Russians - well, mostly Igor - were sick of having to share their electricity so Starman could charge his Tesla and then drive around "like a maniac" upsetting the "quiet neighborhood."



The conversation takes a bad turn for the man in the Tesla when Igor asks him what exactly is the point of him being out in space. We've seen Tesla fans get upset when the media called this a



Well, Starman can't provide the answer and bursts into tears, realizing that, indeed, his presence there doesn't serve any purpose. The two try to comfort him, but in doing so are also taking a stab at Tesla. They say he "showed the entire world it was possible," and by that they mean it's OK to throw stuff into space. Because, you know, space is big and can take it. However, we used to think that of the oceans, and we all know how that's going.



(Warning: some foul language involved)



