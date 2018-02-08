autoevolution
 

Tesla Delays Standard Model 3 Deliveries by Almost a Year Following Q1 Loss

8 Feb 2018, 10:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 500,000-odd people who had placed a deposit for the Model 3 ahead of its launch didn't do so on a particular trim level of spec. It was just a reservation that allowed them to be among the first presented with the opportunity to choose between the different versions.
5 photos
T Sportline Tesla Model 3 Red Leather interiorT Sportline Tesla Model 3 Red Leather interiorT Sportline Tesla Model 3 Red Leather interiorT Sportline Tesla Model 3 Red Leather interior
Except Tesla is only selling the long-range single-motor Model 3 at the moment, with all reservation holders who would like to opt for the cheaper version having to wait until the company is ready to roll them out as well.

This is how it goes right now: whenever their turn in the queue comes, they receive an email inviting them to configure their Model 3. If they choose the 310-mile option, they get a relatively short delivery date (four weeks tops). If, however, they would like to hold out for the promised $35,000 model, they were given a much vaguer deadline. Apart from that, it's just a matter of choosing the wheel design and exterior color.

As you would imagine, most people saw no problem paying well over the $35,000 mark (average price so far is over $50,000) if that meant they could have the car they've been waiting for since nearly two years ago sooner. And that played well with Tesla, because the profit margin for a $55,000 car is a lot greater than on a $35,000 one that's identical from a hardware standpoint.

Having just announced a record loss during the first quarter of 2018 ($675.4 million, to be exact), Tesla has now decided to push the deliveries of its standard Model 3 version even further back. It would seem first-day reservation holders are now getting a "late 2018" estimate, while those who placed their deposit on the second day can expect delivery in "early 2019."

This might come as a blow for those who had already opted for the lower-priced car, and are now finding out they'll have to wait even longer than they initially thought. We don't know whether they can change their option, but Tesla should definitely allow them that. Not only would it account for happier customers, but also mean more money in the bank for the company itself.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Inc. model 3 Tesla Motors
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  