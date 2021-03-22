Electric Jeep Wrangler Makeover Shows Split Window in Sharp Rendering

Jeep is making another step towards climbing the electrification mountain by releasing the full details and images Wrangler Magneto concept that will make its real-world debut this weekend's Jeep Easter Safari, along with three other fresh concepts. And a digital artist not affiliated with the carmaker decided to join the electric revolution by rendering an electric Wrangler build that looks the part.
While the Magneto concept matches the output of the Pentastar V6, while even keeping the six-speed manual and the transfer case, the independent design study we have here doesn't come with a tech story. Nevertheless, the battery-powered nature of the vehicle is clearly spelled out by the "Magneto" branding on the sides of the hood and the "EV" labels adorning the twin-hoop rollover protection bar behind the seats.
Nevertheless, digital artist Mo Aoun, who often dreams up rugged terrain creatures of the sort, brought along a dramatic makeover for the Wrangler.
There's a split windshield, which features a much more aggressive angle than the production one, while using cage-style side elements that extend to the rear of the vehicle and meet the said bar along the way.
The central element of the upper structure also travels to the back and seems to accommodate some sort of canvas top - notice the anchor points above the rear fender.
And with the sculpted hood line following that of the new windshield, this velocity-inspired styling meets the traditional Jeep front fascia, seven-slot grille, rounded headlights and all.
Now, while a pair of spare wheels sit behind the seats, the unit adorning the tailgate could be a spare battery providing juice for emergency situations or for camping scenarios.
We can also catch a glimpse of the cabin, which seems to pack a central infotainment screen and offer a weather-proof approach. Speaking of which, an early sketch of the project, which is shown in the first Instagram post below, shows the vehicle traveling by air (after all, we are in fantasy land here).
Looking past the eye candy that currently sits on our screens, the extra interest for electric Jeeps shown via this rendering means we can expect the aftermarket to up the ante on this front. So, while third-party electric Jeep conversions are nothing new, their number will likely grow in the near future.
