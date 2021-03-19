This 1979 Jeep Wagoneer Restomod Mixes GM 5.3-Liter V8 Muscle With Classic Looks

Produced between the 1963 and 1991 model years, the SJ Wagoneer is slowly but steadily going up in value, just like the original Bronco and K5 Blazer. Chassis number J9A15NN096308 isn’t a survivor with all-original everything, but it’s definitely better than before, thanks to a GM truck V8.
Based on the LS architecture of pushrod engines, the Vortec 5300 hiding under the hood of this restomod can take a lot of abuse both on and off the road. Good for approximately 320 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque completely stock, the 5.3-liter Chevy V8 is more potent, more reliable, and easier to service than the AMC 360 that came from the factory.
Offered by Exotic Car Trader with 49,040 miles (78,922 kilometers) on the clock, although the true mileage is unknown, the Wagoneer in the photo gallery was refinished in green for the body shell and white for the roof, bumpers, and wheels. Chrome hubcaps, Toyo A/T Open Country rubber, and a T-shaped gear shifter for the automatic transmission are featured, along with a gorgeous interior that flaunts fine leather and a color-matched dash pad.
The high-quality upholstery on the seats is accompanied by wooden accents, the original gauges, air conditioning, brand-new carpets, a color-matched headliner, as well as a hidden stereo and a thumpin’ subwoofer. As you would expect of a restomod, power steering also has to be mentioned.
Care to guess how much the selling dealer is asking for the one-off build with a bolt-on steering stabilizer from Pro Comp Suspension? $54,999 is the buy-it-now price, but Exotic Car Trader is also open to offers and trades.
For reference, the Ram 1500-based Wagoneer for the 2022 model year is available from $59,995 with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and eTorque mild-hybrid assistance. As opposed to this Vortec-swapped Wagoneer, the redesigned Wagoneer has very slim chances of keeping its value in 42 years’ time.
Offered by Exotic Car Trader with 49,040 miles (78,922 kilometers) on the clock, although the true mileage is unknown, the Wagoneer in the photo gallery was refinished in green for the body shell and white for the roof, bumpers, and wheels. Chrome hubcaps, Toyo A/T Open Country rubber, and a T-shaped gear shifter for the automatic transmission are featured, along with a gorgeous interior that flaunts fine leather and a color-matched dash pad.
The high-quality upholstery on the seats is accompanied by wooden accents, the original gauges, air conditioning, brand-new carpets, a color-matched headliner, as well as a hidden stereo and a thumpin’ subwoofer. As you would expect of a restomod, power steering also has to be mentioned.
Care to guess how much the selling dealer is asking for the one-off build with a bolt-on steering stabilizer from Pro Comp Suspension? $54,999 is the buy-it-now price, but Exotic Car Trader is also open to offers and trades.
For reference, the Ram 1500-based Wagoneer for the 2022 model year is available from $59,995 with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and eTorque mild-hybrid assistance. As opposed to this Vortec-swapped Wagoneer, the redesigned Wagoneer has very slim chances of keeping its value in 42 years’ time.