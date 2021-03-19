This 1979 Jeep Wagoneer Restomod Mixes GM 5.3-Liter V8 Muscle With Classic Looks

More on this:

1 Flat-Towed 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Destroys Itself, Needs $35,000 in Repairs

2 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Official EPA Range Is a Bit Worse Than Stellantis Thought

3 All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer Is Here so Let’s Step Inside Its Jaw-Dropping Cabin

4 The Iconic Wagoneer Nameplate Is Back, but Where Have the Jeep Badges Gone?

5 HEMI-Toting 2013 Jeep Wrangler Looks Ready for a Truly Unlimited Sahara Outing