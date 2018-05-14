DS 8 Fastback Sedan to Arrive in 2020, Act as Flagship

autoevolution
 

Back when DS Automobiles wasn’t even a thing, the Citroen C6 was the most luxurious, largest, and most expensive car offered for sale by Groupe PSA. A mid-size sedan that never sold better than the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the old C6 could get a successor in the guise of a fastback-styled sedan.
According to Auto Express, the newcomer “will be on sale by 2020 and mark 65 years since the arrival of the original Citroen DS.” The premium automaker’s vice-president of product, Eric Apode, told the motoring publication that the design had been signed off, and “I can tell you the car looks amazing.” So modest, aren’t we?

But on the other hand, the French always had a thing for out-of-the-box styling as far as automobiles are concerned.DS is something different, something spectacular. With our flagship we will do that,” added the official, with parts of the exterior expected to be influenced by the DS 7 Crossback premium SUV.

Still, it’s “the flagship’s more unconventional rear end will give it a unique selling point in the market.” That’s something Citroen did with the C6 as well, which has a fastback profile and a concave rear window inspired by the Citroen CX (made from 1974 to 1991) and two-door hardtop version of the Plymouth Barracuda from 1967.

Groupe PSA aims to bring down the number of platforms to two in the coming years. While the CMP and e-CMP are developed for small cars and crossovers, the EMP2 vehicle architecture is a better fit for the DS 8. Underpinning the all-new Peugeot 508, the EMP2 also supports different levels of electrification, including a plug-in hybrid option in the case of the DS 7 Crossback.

Auto Express reports the E-Tense plug-in hybrid system will differ from the SUV, as in “it will be front-wheel drive only and feature a more modest power output. An EV range of 40 miles will be achievable.”

