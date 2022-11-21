Driven Like It's Stolen: Watch Dodge Ram Truck Plow Through Busy Highway on Three Wheels

One of the worst nightmares for any driver is having a tire burst on a busy highway. Trying to control a vehicle on three wheels isn’t a walk in the park. But for a Louisiana driver, scraping through an interstate road on three wheels is the least of their worries – getting busted by the cops, on the other hand, is something they’d risk their lives, as well as other road users, for.
A video that recently surfaced on Reddit shows a Dodge Ram truck driver scrapping through a busy Louisiana highway minus a front wheel. The truck, leaning on its right side, scraped through the tarmac, and with it, a trail of sparks due to the friction
There are two reasons why anyone would scrape through a busy highway on three wheels, well aware of the dangers they pose. They are either intoxicated, in the middle of a medical crisis, or fleeing a scene.
Well, the car we are talking about here is a Dodge Ram. And if stereotypes were anything to go by, most people would assume the driver was intoxicated. After all, the Dodge Ram 2500 takes the lead on the list of car models with the most DUIs in America, thanks to a recent analysis of over 2.7 million car insurance applications.
Fortunately, it wasn’t a medical emergency or a case of driving under the influence. The truck didn’t have a license plate which meant one thing – it was stolen. The original poster of the video also later confirmed that it was a stolen vehicle, and the suspect, driving the Dodge Ram, was fleeing from the authorities.
There were varied opinions about the incident on the post. Most of them hilarious. Many commenters felt this was typical Dodge Ram driver behavior.
"It’s a RAM. There is a 100% chance that he is drunk and pissed off. That’s a requirement to get financing for one of those cars,” One commenter joked. “He’s going so damn fast, like wt*. You’d think he’d be like ok, let’s get this thing here, but nope he is straight flying,” another commenter said.
Do you believe Dodge Ram truck drivers are synonymous with recklessness or is it just a stereotype? Let us know what you think in the comments section.
